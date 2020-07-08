Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Price 'calls time' on reality show 'My Crazy Life'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Katie Price 'calls time' on reality show 'My Crazy Life'

Katie Price 'calls time' on reality show 'My Crazy Life'

Reality TV star Katie Price has "called time" on her Quest Red show 'My Crazy Life', because she wants a break from "intense reality".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Price exchanged flirty texts with a footballer turned wrestler before dating new man [Video]

Katie Price exchanged flirty texts with a footballer turned wrestler before dating new man

Katie sent flirty messages to professional fighter Stuart via Instagram Direct Message before giving him her number on June 21.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:35Published
Katie Price and Carl Woods have each other's social media passwords [Video]

Katie Price and Carl Woods have each other's social media passwords

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods have access to each other's social media accounts, so they can be sure people aren't making up stories about either of them being unfaithful.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Katie Price 'happy' with Carl Woods [Video]

Katie Price 'happy' with Carl Woods

Katie Price feels "alive, safe and happy" with her new boyfriend, Carl Woods, and already thinks he's a "keeper".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published