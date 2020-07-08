Katie Price 'calls time' on reality show 'My Crazy Life'
Reality TV star Katie Price has "called time" on her Quest Red show 'My Crazy Life', because she wants a break from "intense reality".
Katie Price exchanged flirty texts with a footballer turned wrestler before dating new manKatie sent flirty messages to professional fighter Stuart via Instagram Direct Message before giving him her number on June 21.
Katie Price and Carl Woods have each other's social media passwordsKatie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods have access to each other's social media accounts, so they can be sure people aren't making up stories about either of them being unfaithful.
Katie Price 'happy' with Carl WoodsKatie Price feels "alive, safe and happy" with her new boyfriend, Carl Woods, and already thinks he's a "keeper".