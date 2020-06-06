Javicia Leslie cast as new Batwoman

Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries has assured fans of the show there will still be a lesbian dynamic following the exit of Ruby Rose - because that's why she signed on to be part of the series.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Batwoman won't kill off Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane 'Batwoman' showrunner Caroline Dries has insisted she won't be killing off Kate Kane after Ruby's exit from the series. The CW series was thrown..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:11Published