How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions – video analysis

The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions.

After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months, Klopp was able to finish off what he has been working towards over the last five years.

The Guardian's Sachin Nakrani talks through the highs, lows and everything in between.