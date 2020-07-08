Mary Lui Javicia Leslie Cast as New Batwoman Lead: Who is She?!? - https://t.co/EIZ1qNmX8C https://t.co/ikbsxPE4wQ 30 seconds ago
Kavita sharma Javicia Leslie Cast as New Batwoman Lead: Who is She?!? - https://t.co/NygRFyiIfD https://t.co/VRcEmXqNHV 2 minutes ago
Davey Cimbaljevic RT @ETCanada: Ruby Rose congratulates Javicia Leslie on "amazing" #Batwoman news: "I can't wait to watch" https://t.co/9gjoUchDVW https://t… 3 minutes ago
Injustice RT @getFANDOM: Javicia Leslie cast as Batwoman & will play Ryan Wilder in S2
'I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play t… 4 minutes ago
passionfruit RT @PopCrave: Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new #Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose who exited the role after the end of Season 1, @DEADL… 4 minutes ago
His "Excellency" Milliardo Kushrenada RT @CultureCrave: Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman for The CW's 'Batwoman' S2 🦇
(via @CWBatwoman) https://t.co/BGBqtZUngh 5 minutes ago
𝓐𝔂𝔂 𝓑𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓵𝓮𝔂 ➐ 🦉 RT @GeeksOfColor: .@JaviciaLeslie has been cast as the new #Batwoman!
(Source: https://t.co/0MpUrQDhBx) https://t.co/f9jFieEhAs 5 minutes ago
ET Canada Ruby Rose congratulates Javicia Leslie on "amazing" #Batwoman news: "I can't wait to watch" https://t.co/9gjoUchDVW https://t.co/Nh56CTFSlb 5 minutes ago
Javicia Leslie replacing Ruby Rose as BatwomanJavicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.
Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as BatwomanJavicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.