Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Javicia Leslie cast as new Batwoman
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Javicia Leslie cast as new Batwoman
Actress Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ruby Rose Congratulates Javicia Leslie On Her New 'Batwoman' Role

Ruby Rose is really excited to hear who is taking over her title as Batwoman! The former star of the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrIndian Express


Batwoman Has Found Its New Batwoman in Javicia Leslie

The new Batwoman has been found. Javicia Leslie will be stepping into the title role on the CW drama,...
E! Online - Published

Javicia Leslie Cast as New Batwoman, and Her Character is Nothing Like Kate Kane


Extra - Published


Tweets about this

marylui27

Mary Lui Javicia Leslie Cast as New Batwoman Lead: Who is She?!? - https://t.co/EIZ1qNmX8C https://t.co/ikbsxPE4wQ 30 seconds ago

kavita_sharma24

Kavita sharma Javicia Leslie Cast as New Batwoman Lead: Who is She?!? - https://t.co/NygRFyiIfD https://t.co/VRcEmXqNHV 2 minutes ago

DaveyRockey

Davey Cimbaljevic RT @ETCanada: Ruby Rose congratulates Javicia Leslie on "amazing" #Batwoman news: "I can't wait to watch" https://t.co/9gjoUchDVW https://t… 3 minutes ago

BruceWayne_Ave

Injustice RT @getFANDOM: Javicia Leslie cast as Batwoman & will play Ryan Wilder in S2 'I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play t… 4 minutes ago

HomoJams

passionfruit RT @PopCrave: Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new #Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose who exited the role after the end of Season 1, @DEADL… 4 minutes ago

Tallgeeselion

His "Excellency" Milliardo Kushrenada RT @CultureCrave: Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman for The CW's 'Batwoman' S2 🦇 (via @CWBatwoman) https://t.co/BGBqtZUngh 5 minutes ago

Ayyyyy07052715

𝓐𝔂𝔂 𝓑𝓻𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓵𝓮𝔂 ➐ 🦉 RT @GeeksOfColor: .@JaviciaLeslie has been cast as the new #Batwoman! (Source: https://t.co/0MpUrQDhBx) https://t.co/f9jFieEhAs 5 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Ruby Rose congratulates Javicia Leslie on "amazing" #Batwoman news: "I can't wait to watch" https://t.co/9gjoUchDVW https://t.co/Nh56CTFSlb 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Javicia Leslie replacing Ruby Rose as Batwoman [Video]

Javicia Leslie replacing Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman [Video]

Javicia Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman

Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement Batwoman on the CW series.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published