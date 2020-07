4 Surprising Stats About Gamers Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published 7 seconds ago Video games have been a widespread phenomenon since the 1980s 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 4 Surprising Stats About Gamers (National Video Game Day)



4 Surprising Stats About Gamers Video games have been a widespread phenomenon since the 1980s. To celebrate National Video Game Day, here are some statistics about gamers. The Entertainment Software.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 17 hours ago