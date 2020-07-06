Global  

Tom Hanks' 5 top roles
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Tom Hanks' 5 top roles
Tom Hanks' 5 top roles
Tom Hanks Tom Hanks American actor and film producer

Today in History for July 9th

 Highlights of this day in history: William Jennings Bryan gives his 'Cross of Gold' speech; Britain's Princess Elizabeth engaged; Boxer Mike Tyson punished for..
USATODAY.com
Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for those not wearing face masks [Video]

Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for those not wearing face masks

Tom Hanks has little patience for those who refuse to wear a mask in public as various US states watch Covid-19 cases rise.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for people not wearing masks [Video]

Tom Hanks has 'no respect' for people not wearing masks

Tom Hanks has "no respect" for Americans who refuse to wear masks to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks Opens Up About Coronavirus Recovery [Video]

Tom Hanks Opens Up About Coronavirus Recovery

Making his first TV appearance since recovering from COVID-19, Tom Hanks tells "Today" all about his own experience with the virus, urging people to "wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands."

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:24Published
Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia [Video]

Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia

Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia The Hollywood star and his wife Rita Wilson fell ill with Covid-19 whilst he was shooting the currently untitled film by Baz..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:09Published
Tom Hanks experienced 'crippling body aches' during Covid-19 battle [Video]

Tom Hanks experienced 'crippling body aches' during Covid-19 battle

Tom Hanks experienced "crippling body aches" and fatigue during his battle with the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:59Published