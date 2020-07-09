Global  

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake after 4-year-old son found on boat
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake after 4-year-old son found on boat

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake after 4-year-old son found on boat

Actress Naya Rivera, known for role on the hit TV show "Glee," is missing after authorities found her 4-year-old son drifting alone on a boat at Lake Piru in California.

Authorities believe she may have drowned.

