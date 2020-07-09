'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake after 4-year-old son found on boat
Actress Naya Rivera, known for role on the hit TV show "Glee," is missing after authorities found her 4-year-old son drifting alone on a boat at Lake Piru in California.
Authorities believe she may have drowned.
Story: https://wfts.tv/2Dq4AVL
