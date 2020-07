Rishi Sunak warns jobs at risk unless economic activity returns to normal Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published 3 seconds ago Rishi Sunak warns jobs at risk unless economic activity returns to normal Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that certain jobs "are at risk" if the economy does not return to normal as the country relaxes lockdown restrictions.The country began easing lockdown restrictions on certain businesses, including pubs and restaurants, on July 4, with the Government promoting a campaign to get the public to eat and drink out to help the economy. 0

