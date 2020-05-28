|
|
|
|
Trending: Bad Bunny
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Trending: Bad Bunny
Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny is now Playboy magazine's first-ever digital cover star.
He's also the second male ever to get a cover spot.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Univision announced the 2020 Premios Juventud nominees with J Balvin, Karol G, and Bad Bunny leading...
Billboard.com - Published
|
Bad Bunny might be missing from social media but that hasn’t stopped him from making big career...
Billboard.com - Published
Also reported by •E! Online •AceShowbiz
|
The winners of the 2020 ASCAP Latin Awards were announced virtually this year.
Billboard.com - Published
Also reported by •AceShowbiz
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Bad Bunny célèbre l'amour libre
L'artiste pense que la société a atteint un stade où les gens peuvent tomber amoureux de n'importe qui.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:20Published
|
10 Things Anuel AA Can't Live Without
There are a few things Anuel AA can't live without when he hits the road. From his watches and jewelry bag to his Lamborghini and Jordans, these are Anuel AA's travel essentials. Anuel AA’s new..
Credit: GQ Duration: 06:41Published
|
|