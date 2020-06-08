Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called for "guarantees of delivery, not just warm words" from the government's Covid-19 economic recovery plan, claiming the Conservative party had a history of making promises without taking action.
Report by Connerv.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the latest GDP figures are "very worrying indeed" after the UK productivity fell by a record 20.4% in April. Report by Alibhaiz.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to listen to the large majority of peaceful protesters who took to the streets over the weekend and try to heal divisions. Report by Etemadil.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Worcester Bosch, a boiler factory in the West Midlands, following the announcement of his business support scheme. Report by Bassaneseg.
Actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at UK High Court in London for day three of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says that 9 million jobs will be protected by the retention bonus programme which will encourage companies to bring back furloughed workers. Report by Bassaneseg.