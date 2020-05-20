two lawsuits again beshear

Two separte lawsuits against governor beshear have been filed over orders made during the pandemic.

We've told you about one... trying to force the state to offer vote by mail in november..

It was filed by four plantiffs..

Who say they are at high-risk for covid-19... another was filed in federal court..

By a group of northern kentucky landlords..

According to the kentucky enquirer... they want to resume evicting tenants in boone..kenton..and campbell counties.

The plantiffs say they cant reach payment agreements with tenants..leaving them with costly bills..

According to the suit.

On may 8th--- governor beshear issued an order suspending evictions in the state..

The lawsuit asks to declare the unconstitutional.

If they win--- evictions would only resume in those three counties.

