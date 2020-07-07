Global  

Chris Froome in profile
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Chris Froome in profile

Chris Froome in profile

A look at Chris Froome in profile as Britain's most succesful road cyclist leaves Team Ineos to join Israel Start-Up Nation.

4-time Tour de France Champion Chris Froome to Leave Team Ineos After a Decade

 Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season, the team announced on Thursday. The BBC reported that Froome,..
Chris Froome to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up Nation

 Britain's most successful road cyclist Chris Froome is to leave Team Ineos at the end of the season.
