Chris Froome in profile

4-time Tour de France Champion Chris Froome to Leave Team Ineos After a DecadeFour-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will leave Team Ineos at the end of the season, the team announced on Thursday. The BBC reported that Froome,..
Froome to leave Team INEOS at the end of the season - team statement
Chris Froome to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up NationBritain's most successful road cyclist Chris Froome is to leave Team Ineos at the end of the season.
BBC News
Froome to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up NationBritain's most successful cyclist Chris Froome is to leave Team Ineos and join Israel Start-Up Nation.
BBC News
