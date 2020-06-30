Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scotland to reopen pubs and restaurants
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Scotland to reopen pubs and restaurants

Scotland to reopen pubs and restaurants

Scotland will enter the third phase of lockdown which will include the reopening of pubs and restaurants across the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

What is a local lockdown and could it happen in Scotland?

What is a local lockdown and could it happen in Scotland? As pubs, restaurants and cafes get ready to reopen across the nation, residents of Leicester have...
Daily Record - Published

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers now open: what are the rules?

Which? explains the dates and rules around pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopening in England,...
Which? - Published


Tweets about this

yahmpy

yahmpy RT @BBCScotlandNews: FM @NicolaSturgeon confirms that pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, museums, galleries, cinemas, childcare and hairdres… 27 seconds ago

RockFMNews

Rock FM News .@NicolaSturgeon's announced #Scotland is moving to the third phase of its four-step plan to ease out of #lockdown.… https://t.co/pAJd8Zy0xc 15 minutes ago

GreatOrton

Great Orton RT @CFMRadioNews: .@NicolaSturgeon's announced #Scotland is moving to the third phase of its four-step plan to ease out of #lockdown. Indo… 16 minutes ago

CFMRadioNews

CFM Radio News .@NicolaSturgeon's announced #Scotland is moving to the third phase of its four-step plan to ease out of #lockdown.… https://t.co/mqCFwECxMC 18 minutes ago