Boots set to axe more than 4,000 jobs to mitigate impact of coronavirus Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published 49 seconds ago Boots set to axe more than 4,000 jobs to mitigate impact of coronavirus High street pharmacy chain Boots has said it expects to cut more than 4,000 jobs as part of action to mitigate the "significant impact" of Covid-19.The move will affect around 7% of the company's workforce and will particularly affect staff in its Nottingham support office. 0

Boot type of footwear extending above the ankle joint Boots to cut more than 4,000 jobs High street pharmacy chain Boots has said it plans to cut more than 4,000 jobs – 7% of its workforce – as part of action to mitigate the "significant impact"..

Independent



