Covid-19: Live chat on how to fight back depression and anxiety during the pandemic | Oneindia News

A discussion with Sumedha Tiwari who is a Consultant Psychiatrist at a hospital in Mumbai over mental health issues that people are facing while battling coronavirus.

Covid-19 has taken a toll on mental health.

Specifically for people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or People who have lost their family members to Covid-19 or Fear among people of catching it has led to a lot of Paranoia and mental issues.

WE discuss and decode the issue and bring out ways to combat the negativity and mental issues that people continue to face.