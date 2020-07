Has a New Coronavirus Symptom Been Identified? Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:04s - Published 8 minutes ago Has a New Coronavirus Symptom Been Identified? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources New study finds evidence between COVID-19 and 'COVID toes' symptom A new study has found evidence supporting a link between 'COVID toes' -- bluish-red or purple lesions...

CTV News - Published 4 days ago







Tweets about this Pharmacy Updates! The symptom, known as "COVID toes," has been identified among a number of coronavirus patients, but some studies su… https://t.co/TiXwCWfgNK 1 week ago