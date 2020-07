Protests against killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari: All the latest updates

BJP workers protested outside the Jammu Press Club against the brutal killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari in Bandipora, J&K.

Political leaders from across the spectrum condemned the incident.

Police have said that Bari had been assigned 10 cops for protection, but none of them were present during the incident.

The 10 policemen have been detained for questioning in the incident.

Watch this video for all the details.