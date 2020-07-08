Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Price: So offen ist ihre neue Beziehung
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Katie Price: So offen ist ihre neue Beziehung

Katie Price: So offen ist ihre neue Beziehung

Die britische Skandalnudel ist sich sicher: Ihr neuer Freund Carl Woods ist der Richtige.

Um ihre Liebe zu schützen, haben sie die Passwörter des jeweils anderen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Price and Carl Woods have each other's social media passwords [Video]

Katie Price and Carl Woods have each other's social media passwords

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods have access to each other's social media accounts, so they can be sure people aren't making up stories about either of them being unfaithful.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Katie Price 'happy' with Carl Woods [Video]

Katie Price 'happy' with Carl Woods

Katie Price feels "alive, safe and happy" with her new boyfriend, Carl Woods, and already thinks he's a "keeper".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Katie Price was 'terrified' son Harvey was having a heart attack [Video]

Katie Price was 'terrified' son Harvey was having a heart attack

Katie Price was 'terrified' son Harvey was having a heart attack Katie Price was "terrified" her son was having a heart attack when he fell ill last week. The former glamour model had to call an..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published