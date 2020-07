Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing At A Southern California Lake

Actress Naya Rivera is missing.

The 33-year-old "Glee" actress went missing while boating with her son on a lake in Southern California.

Rescuers plan to resume their search Thursday morning at Lake Piru in Ventura County.

The local Sheriff's Office said the search will resume "at first light" and fear it could be a possible drowning.

Officials say a young child was found alone on the boat Rivera had rented.

The child had on a life vest and an adult life vest was found on the boat.