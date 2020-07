Consumer Reports: Vacation rental safety

MIND.

CONSUMER REPORTS REVEALSTHE IMPORTANT PRECAUTIONS YOUNEED TO TAKE.SENSING HER FAMILY BADLY NEEDEDA LITTLE R- AND-R, NANCYVARGAS WENT ON AIRBNB ANDRENTED A HOME IN ORLANDO,FLORIDA.

A BIG REASON WHY WEWENT WITH A AIRBNB HOME VERSUSSTAYING AT A HOTEL WAS THAT&IT WAS JUST GOING TO BE US INTHIS IMMEDIATE AREA, AND WEFELT THAT WE WERE PROTECTINGOURSELVES DURING THIS TIME.

IFYOU'RE PLANNING ON RENTING AVACATION HOME THIS SUMMER,HERE ARE SOME STEPS YOU SHOULDTAKE TO MINIMIZE YOUR RISK OFCONTRACTING OR SPREADING THECORONAVIRUS.

CHYRON: LAURENFRIEDMAN, CONSUMER REPORTS "IFYOU'RE TRAVELLING FROM A PLACEWITH A HIGH RATE OF COVID-19,YOU SHOULD QUARANTINE YOURSELFFOR AT LEAST TWO WEEKS BEFOREYOU GO OR AFTER YOU ARRIVE."YOU SHOULD CHECK THE LOCALRULES ABOUT WHETHER YOU'LL BEREQUIRED TO QUARANTINE WHENYOU ARRIVE.

YOU CAN MONITORTHE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION ATYOUR DESTINATION BY CHECKINGTHE STATE'S HEALTH DEPARTMENTWEBSITE.

IT'S ALSO A GOOD IDEATO CHECK THE REFUND POLICY ONYOUR BOOKING, PARTICULARLYREGARDING THE TERMS IF THEREIS A COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN THEAREA OR NEW TRAVELRESTRICTIONS ARE PUT IN PLACE.IDEALLY, THE PROPERTY SHOULDALREADY BE DISINFECTED PRIORTO ARRIVAL, BUT TO BE SAFE,YOU CAN ALSO DO A THOROUGHWIPE- DOWN YOURSELF, MAKINGSURE TO CLEAN HIGH-TOUCHSURFACES LIKE COUNTERS,FAUCETS, DOORKNOBS ANDREFRIGERATOR HANDLES.

IF YOUWANT TO BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS YOUCOULD RE-CLEAN ALL THE DISHES.AND SINCE A NORMAL WASH-AND-DRY CYCLE IS GENERALLY ENOUGHTO GET RID OF THE CORONAVIRUS,CLEAN SHEETS AND TOWELSPROVIDED IN THE RENTAL SHOULDBE SAFE TO USE.

ALSO, DON'TTRAVEL IF YOU ARE ALREADYSICK.

BUT IF YOU OR SOMEONE INYOUR PARTY DEVELOPS COVID-19SYMPTOMS DURING YOUR STAY,TAKE THE PROPER PRECAUTIONS.CHYRON: LAUREN FRIEDMAN,CONSUMER REPORTS "IF SOMEONEIN THE HOUSE HAS A FEVER ORRESPIRATORY SYMPTOMS, THEYSHOULD BE KEPT ISOLATED IN ASEPARATE ROOM.

CALL YOURDOCTOR FOR ADVICE AND NOTIFYTHE LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT ASWELL AS THE HOST." AND EVENTHOUGH THEY'VE HAD TO KEEP TOTHEMSELVES WHILE AWAY AND WILLQUARANTINE FOR TWO WEEKS WHENTHEY RETURN HOME, VARGAS SAYSIT WAS WORTH IT.

"FOR US, IWOULDN'T CHANGE A DAY."AND WHEN YOU RETURN HOME,CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS YOUSHOULD LEAVE A REVIEW ABOUTYOUR EXPERIENCE.

