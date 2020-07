Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama at virtual summit on gender equality

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been invited as guest speaker at virtual summit on gender equality.

The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the same.

Priyanka will join Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama at the Girl Up Leadership Summit.

Nobel laureate Nadia Murad, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are also on the panel.

Priyanka’s fans are excited to see her at the summit.