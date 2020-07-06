Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia steps up Hong Kong action in wake of China security law
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Australia steps up Hong Kong action in wake of China security law

Australia steps up Hong Kong action in wake of China security law

PM Scott Morrison suspends extradition pact with territory and extends visas for Hong Kong people already in Australia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas [Video]

Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas

Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visasView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:26Published

UK's Huawei VP insists staff 'free to express views' - but says he has no opinion on China's new Hong Kong security law

 'We have a management team in the UK like any other UK organisation and we are free to express our view,' vice president of telecommunications giant says
Independent

Hong Kong hit by ‘third wave’ after city sees surge in cases

 Hong Kong is reportedly entering its third wave after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases (Picture: Getty Images) Health officials have warned a ‘third wave’..
WorldNews

Scott Morrison Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia

Australia offers five-year extension to Hong Kong visa holders and cancels extradition treaty

 Prime minister Scott Morrison says the new national security law is ‘a fundamental change of circumstances’ in the territory Australia will grant a range of..
WorldNews
Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens [Video]

Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday (July 9) offered Hong Kong students studying in the country a pathway to permanent residency, after China imposed a new security law on the city.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:36Published

Watch: Australia Hong Kong update

 The Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Citizenship Alan Tudge are speaking live shortly with an update about Australia-Hong Kong ties.
SBS

Australia set to cap international flights to contain spike in coronavirus cases

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has agreed to cap international arrivals after state premiers raised concerns about stretched hotel quarantine systems.
SBS

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pro-democracy books removed from Hong Kong libraries in wake of China's new national security law

Top US diplomat says legislation will chip away at 'fundamental freedoms'
Independent - Published

Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says his country has suspended its...
Seattle Times - Published

National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

China's new national security law "undermines" Hong Kong's current freedoms says Canberra.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Tweets about this

Marek_PK

Marek RT @ndtv: "Consequences Will Be Borne By Australia": China After Steps On Hong Kong https://t.co/wAf4l9Qs4S #NDTVNewsBeeps https://t.co/SWn… 10 minutes ago

QqYe9B8IUv3TuQd

小小星 RT @7NewsToowoomba: Hong Kong: "Australia today has taken steps to suspend our extradition agreement. We have formally notified Hong Kong a… 37 minutes ago

JasleneTavares

Jaslene Tavares RT @QuickTake: “Australia has taken steps today to suspend our extradition agreement.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Austra… 39 minutes ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @BrettMasonNews: “That national security law constitutes a fundamental change of circumstances in respect to our extradition agreement w… 47 minutes ago

KevinVizzutti

Kevin Vizzutti RT @CCI_CEO: It’s right for Australia to take steps to attract capital and skilled migration to our shores. https://t.co/idcibmr8tE 47 minutes ago

JasBJP

Jaswant Singh RT @Sisirkumardatt3: Australia steps up Hong Kong action in wake of China security law. PM Scroll Morrison suspends extradition pact with t… 1 hour ago

JasBJP

Jaswant Singh RT @Sisirkumardatt3: Australia steps up HongKong action in wake of Chinese security law. PM Scroll Morrison suspends extradition pact with… 1 hour ago

EricGdelRosario

Eric G del Rosario Al Jazeera English: Australia steps up Hong Kong action in wake of China security law. https://t.co/ouoZ7OIZTy via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws – video report [Video]

Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws – video report

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 300 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:31Published
China converts HK hotel into security office [Video]

China converts HK hotel into security office

China opened its new national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel near a city-center park that has been one of the most popular venues for pro-democracy protests into its new..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong [Video]

Beijing security office opens in Hong Kong

Beijing's national security office was inaugurated in Hong Kong on Wednesday, just over a week after China's central government imposed a tough new law on the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published