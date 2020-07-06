Australia steps up Hong Kong action in wake of China security law

|
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas
UK's Huawei VP insists staff 'free to express views' - but says he has no opinion on China's new Hong Kong security law'We have a management team in the UK like any other UK organisation and we are free to express our view,' vice president of telecommunications giant says
Independent
Hong Kong hit by ‘third wave’ after city sees surge in casesHong Kong is reportedly entering its third wave after seeing a surge in coronavirus cases (Picture: Getty Images) Health officials have warned a ‘third wave’..
WorldNews
Scott Morrison 30th Prime Minister of Australia
Australia offers five-year extension to Hong Kong visa holders and cancels extradition treatyPrime minister Scott Morrison says the new national security law is ‘a fundamental change of circumstances’ in the territory Australia will grant a range of..
WorldNews
Australia extends visas for Hong Kong citizens
Watch: Australia Hong Kong updateThe Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Citizenship Alan Tudge are speaking live shortly with an update about Australia-Hong Kong ties.
SBS
Australia set to cap international flights to contain spike in coronavirus casesPrime Minister Scott Morrison has agreed to cap international arrivals after state premiers raised concerns about stretched hotel quarantine systems.
SBS
