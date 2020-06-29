The Rolling Stones are releasing new song Criss Cross
The Rolling Stones have teased the release of a new song called 'Criss Cross', an outtake from 'Goats Head Soup'.
Banda Rolling Stones vai lançar nova faixa 'Criss Cross'Grupo deu indício sobre o lançamento de uma nova música chamada 'Criss Cross' nas redes sociais
