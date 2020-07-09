Salvation Army kicks of 'Tools for School' campaign

Tools for School is a Salvation Army program that provides Allen County families in need with the essential school supplies their children require to be successful in the classroom.

For families that were set back during covid-19..many purchases that were once painless have become difficult to make.fox 55's jeremy masukevich shows us how the salvation army is helping fort wayne students acquire the tools for school.

Nat tim anything you can think of we will take and will be appreciated timothy smith with the salvation army in fort wayne says they have seen an unprecedented increase in need during the covid-19 pandemic.

Lower third: timothy smith, fort wayne salvation army social services director sot tim we have seen increases in some of our services 1250% over the last three months.

People are living paycheck to paycheck, some getting laid off and all of the sudden the realize buying school supplies is going to be a problem.the tools for school campaign kicked off today with the first round of donations and a check for twenty five hundred dollars from sweetwater sound.

Lower third: heather herron, sweetwater vice president of corporate communications sot heather when they asked this year if we would be involved in the tools for school campaign it was kind of a no brianer.

We know that many families are struggling right now and we know that those tools they need to be successful in school may be difficult to come by.smith says the salvation army initially wasn't sure if the campaign would even take place sot tim we were a little confused if the campaign was going to happen or not because everyone was wondering if kids were going to go back to school.

We saw that yesterday and decided we need to pursue this and help those kids out who need it.smith says some donation items are harder to come by then others ... including some supplies they didn't need in the pastsot tim masks are definitely something we are going to be asking for because that is going to be a requirement.

Whether inside school or out the kids can use it.

The tools for school campaign provided over one thousand students with school supplies last year.along with sweetwater sound there will be collection barrels set up at locations throughout fort wayne.sot tim every item counts and we just want to make sure these kids go back to school with the tools they need to succeed.in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news salvation army will be collecting tools for school donations through the end of july.to view a full list of collection sites, click