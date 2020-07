US hits 3 million coronavirus cases nationwide

WHETHER TO OPEN SCHOOLS THISFALL CONTINUES.ABC'S ANDREW DYMBURT HAS THELATEST FROM WASHINGTON.HOSPITALS IN THE HARDEST HITSTATES, UNDER SIEGE.VARON SOT: WE ARE PLAYINGMUSICAL CHAIRS IN THE MIDDLEOF THE NIGHT MOVING ONE PATIENTFROM ONE SIDE TO ANOTHER.AS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICPUSHES HEALTH CARES SYSTEMS TOTHE BRINK.BAILEY SOT: WE'RE PRETTY WELLMAXED OUT ON ICU CAPACITY.FROM THE CAROLINA COAST - TOTHE TEXAS HEARTLAND.EMERGENCY CARE - IN EMERGENCYDISPAIR.KAIMRAJH SOT: ONE OF THE WORSTFEELINGS OF BEING THERE IS,SEEING THESE PATIENTS FIGHT FORTHEIR LIVES AND NOT HAVINGTHEIR FAMILIES NEAR THEM.(MAP GFX) CALIFORNIA TO FLORIDAREPORTING MORE NEW CASES THANANY COUNTRY IN THEWORLD.MAYOR GALLEGO SOT: THEHEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS IN CRISISLEVEL RIGHT NOW DOCTOR DEBORAHBIRX PLEADING TO PUSH BACKREOPENING IN SEVERAL STATESSEEING A SPIKE IN INFECTIONSAND HOSPITALIZATIONS.BRIX SOT: IT'S REALLY ASKINGTHE AMERICAN PEOPLE IN THOSECOUNTIES AND IN THOSE STATES TONOT ONLY USE THE FACE COVERING,NOT GOING TO BARS, NOT GOING TOINDOOR DINING, BUT REALLY NOTGATHERING IN HOMES EITHERTHIS AS PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HEWANTS SCHOOLS TO REOPEN IN THEFALL?DISAGREEING WITH THECENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLS,WHILE THREATENING TO PULLFUNDING FOR SCHOOL DISTRICTSTHAT DON'T OPEN.NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO- NOT TAKING IT.CUOMO SOT: "OH REALLY?

DO YOUKNOW MR PRESIDENT - BETTERTHAN YOUR HEALTH EXPERTS HOW TOPROTECT THE HEALTH OFSTUDENTS?" TAG: MOST SCHOOLFUNDING COMES FROM STATE ANDLOCAL GOVERNMENTS, SO IT'S NOTCLEAR HOW THE WHITE HOUSE COULDEVEN CUT MONEY TO SCHOOLS FORNOT REOPENING.MEANWHILE THE CDC IS EXPECTEDTO RELEASE NEW SAFETYGUIDELINES NEXT WEEK.ANDREW DYMBURT (ABC NEWSWASHINGTON)HARVARD AND M-I-T ARE SUING THETRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO MAKESURE INTERNATIONA