the real 7-8-20 clip rpc

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend >> ladies are you cool with his honesty? Breaking royal news yu know i've got the scoop. Come on you all, this michelle williams isn't this michelle williams. we are hollering at one lucky ig follower, holler back if you want some cold hard cash. From hit show "modern family, rico rodriguez is here. "the real" with jeannie ma tamera mowry-housley, adriene houghto, and me, loni love. With our girl amanda seales cohosting all week. "the real" is li 7 this is our time ? ? Don't waste another ? Minute of it ? This is our time ? Grab ahold, it's time to ? Live it ? Starting right now ? Right now ? It's our life, we've got ? A choice ? It's our time, so starting ? Right now ? Grab ahold, it's time to ? Live it ? Starting right now ? Right now >> welcome to "the real. Hi, everybody,. What up? We coordinated. Look at us. >> it's a wednesday and the transcripts are out so anyway. Google that. We are spending our hump day with the very hilarious amanda seales. [applause] >> she's back for another day. >> i left something. >> why don't we just start up the wednesday by giving a little bit of cash. [cheers and applause] >> they were confused for a second, they didn't hear it clearly. >> you all like to give outkast? >> [cheers and applause] >> one of our real fans is about to get a little richer because it's the return of the real dollar holler back. >> i miss that music. >> this is how it works, i'm about to shout out a real fans name and instagram handle. If i shout you out then you up to the end of the show to message us back at "the real" if yo do you're going to go home with $500. I have it already, you're going to get this one. Are you ready today we want to hear from andrea davila whose handle is. If you're watching head over to "the real" daytime and messa us back. >> somebody knows her. Hit up handle and make sure her phone is blowing up early in the morning so she gets her money. >> let's get into this live girl chat. >> first up, our boy nick cannon is never one to hold back when it comes to speaking his mind and recently on an episode of ti's podcast, expeditiously, nick revealed that he doesn't think he can never be with just one woman again. Nick said that while he was totally faithful during his marriage to mariah, once he stepped away from that heat realized that the constructs of marriage and monogamy just weren't designed for him. So ladies, we actually talked about this when we were on his radio show. >> he was very open and honest. >> he's such a great guy but you think you would be able to date someone who was upfront about not being able to be monogamous? >> first of all, okay that's honest and i like that he's upfront about it. That was the main question when he was explaining its egg sounds very different but i sat next to these women know that you are not just dating them and he said absolutely. It gives you the choice whether or not you want to stay with that so i want to applaud that so that's very admirable. But, are the women being upfront with themselves? Because i think a lot of of's can be so good that he's like i need no other. You make these cheese eggs in a way that he's never gonna leave. Nd then i think tht some women feel like i just want to be the cool girl. I want to be cool. >> maybe they start off that way? >> like i don't care. >> exactly. >> or a girl that thinks they can make it happen and then they get their feelings hurt because he saying that about her but wait until he gets with me. >> they think they are the exception to the rule. I love the saying that somebody tells you who they are believe them. [applause] people can tell you who they are but show you something different. >> for example -- >> if somebody shows you who they are believe them. >> i don't believe nick cannon. >> i know there are some guys who pretend, they will be anything to you just to get in your pants. So you have to be smart enough to decide for that and i also agree with you, amanda, you have to be honest with yourselves and knowing going in okay this is what he says so i need to be know what i am getting myself into. >> and you need to know what you can handle on what you can't handle. >> i don't believe nick cannon. I think a lot of people say that when there are hurt and coming out of long divorces because you know who used to say that? Idris elba said i ain't getting married no more and blah, blah, blah. The summer who did he marry? My girl sabrina. >> he said he couldn't be not monogamous but my husband said he would never get married again. >> didn't george clooney said that to? >> anybody coming out of divorce it's just the last thing you want to do is buckle down and get into another long relationship. >> that's right, women be thinking if i just get in there is going to forget that he had to cover up a whole and that was on his back. Commit got to be real. I will say for nick that you have to go through nonmonogamy if that's something you want to try in order to decide if that really is for you. You have to read be real about it. >> five or six years maybe. It's just sometimes, like i said sometimes people do that as a barrier. They need to protect themselves. >> i feel like when you say after a divorce how did you feel after your diverse stomach divorce? >> the last ting you want to do is to settle down and kind o try to do it again because you want to get to know yourself again and sometimes that's dating different people. I was always honest about that it's like going to a buffet. You love crab legs. Crab legs is what you go for and the price is right and you are gnawing on those crab legs all day long, but there's jell-o too. After a while you have those crab's leg until they just don't work anymore and then they have the jell-o. The of the biggest clam chowder ever? Have you tried the cheese rolls? You want to try different things until you realize maybe the crab legs is really what you want or maybe you like the cheese rolls for now. It's just. >> like what i was sing at the beginning of the season and season one, i was always thinking multi-day. Because when you're young and you need to find out what you want. As you get older you get tired of that. To get tired of games, you get tired of this person over here and that person. And then you found yourself some james. >> what does that have to do with dating? >> that doesn't have anything to do with it because when that season of multi-dating happen you have to know what sides work for you on what personalities didn't as he met different men. But i really want to make clear because when i was saying that term multi-dating, that doesn't mean multi-doing it. It doesn't always necessarily have mean the fsx with everybody because you can multi-date and different forms of intimacy and get to know yourself without that's not what nick cannon talking about. He specifically monogamous is specific to. That's specific to. Would you have ever dated someone that told you i can't be in monogamous? >> no because it's not what i want. >> i've done it. You do that in college. >> i told him i wanted to be not mnogamous. >> that hurt my feelings. It really did. >> well here's someone who has no problem speaking her mind, destiny's child singer michelle williams doesn't mind if you say her name but she does get a little bothered recently after people confused her with emmy-winning actress michelle williams, very different. Let me make this clear, after this michelle williams gave an empowering speech on why women and women of color deserve equal pay, this michelle williams had her social media flooded with comments and criticism meant for this michelle williams. so instead of people having people come let her come of this michelle williams took to twitter saying so i am trying to figure out why in the world i am getting cursed out in my comments for michelle williams speech which i thought was





