Durchsichtig und selbstreinigend: Ist dies die Maske für Maskenmuffel?

A company has made the world’s first “smart” face mask that can clean itself.

LEAF Mask offers high performance filtration against dangerous airborne viruses and pollutants.

It's minimal transparent design features an aerospace grade HEPA filter and uses 100% reusable and recyclable materials.

LEAF Mask features self-sanitising technology that destroys bacteria and viruses at the push of a button using clinically proven UV-C sterilising technology.

The see-through mask also means you don't have to remove it to unlock your phone using facial recognition.

You can even maintain protection when going through passport control and customs.