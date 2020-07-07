Global  

See ‘Natural Firework’ NEOWISE Comet Zip Across the Sky
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Related videos from verified sources

View Comet NEOWISE This Week [Video]

View Comet NEOWISE This Week

Meteorologist Chris Spears tells us when and where to look in the sky.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:53Published
Comet Neowise sails above Swiss skies [Video]

Comet Neowise sails above Swiss skies

Footage shows Comet Neowise slowly sailing across the night sky above Conthey, Switzerland. (July 8) The comet is set to reach its closet point with Earth on July 23.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published
Comet Neowise spotted over Switzerland as it flies just past Earth [Video]

Comet Neowise spotted over Switzerland as it flies just past Earth

Footage shows Comet Neowise slowly sailing across the night sky above Conthey, Switzerland on July 7. The comet is set to reach its closet point with Earth on July 23.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:33Published