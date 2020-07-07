See ‘Natural Firework’ NEOWISE Comet Zip Across the Sky

View Comet NEOWISE This WeekMeteorologist Chris Spears tells us when and where to look in the sky.
Comet Neowise sails above Swiss skiesFootage shows Comet Neowise slowly sailing across the night sky above Conthey, Switzerland. (July 8)
The comet is set to reach its closet point with Earth on July 23.
Comet Neowise spotted over Switzerland as it flies just past EarthFootage shows Comet Neowise slowly sailing across the night sky above Conthey, Switzerland on July 7.
The comet is set to reach its closet point with Earth on July 23.