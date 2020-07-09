MWSU President Resigns (7-8-20)

Will again be looking for a new president.

Good evening, i'm jodie o'brien.

In a sudden announcement today, current president matt wilson says he is stepping down to take a job at a university in japan.

We're joined now by kq2's alan van zandt, who sat down with wilson in his office today to learn more about his abrupt departure.

Wilson's announcement comes just 13 months after taking the helm at the university after the long tenure of former president robert vartabedian.

It's certainly been a fast and wild ride for the man who came in with a plan to make big changes but is being taken away by what he is calling his dream job.

There was a lot of fanfare and promise last fall when then- new missouri western president matt wilson took over for his first semester at the helm of the university..however, just 10 short months later, and a surprise announcement on wednesday.

"after a lot of thought and prayer and huge contimplation, i'm going to walk through this door, return to my alma mater and return to japan."in japan is a campus which is part of the temple university system.

It's a school wilson attended from 2003-2006, then worked at -- and it was where he met his wife and where he says staff there have been hounding him to return for months."hey, the head of our campus is retiring, would love to see you come back.

I said 'not going to happen.'

In october, another faculty reached out, same answer.

Recruiter reached out in december, same answer."

Now in july, a different answer.and it comes after a tough few months at missouri western, which has recently gone through millions of dollars of budget cuts, dozens of staff being released along with a long list of programs being discontinued.despite that, wilson says he will be leaving the university in a much better place than when he arrived just 12 months ago, now on a much more stable financial footing -- regardless of many thinking he might be leaving the university in a lurch at a very dark time."what i hope is looking back people will appreciate the things we were able to do.

You have a university that has been struggling on many fronts.

We have been able to make significant inroads.

We have come in not only put the recipe together, but start the baking.""to those folks who simply do not believe, we've always had an open invitation, we'll walk through it, as transparent as could be."

Final details aren't worked out yet, but wilson believes he'll be leaving the university sometime in september.

Reporting from missouri western state university, alan van zandt, kq2 news.

Wilson's short tenure at missouri western began on july 1st 2019... he came to western after serving just two years as the president of the university of akron in ohio... he was one of three finalists for the job.

Wilson succeeded dr. robert varta-bedian who retired after 11-years as western's president.

Temperatures