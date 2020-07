'The Wonder Years' Reboot Will Focus On A Black Family In The 1960's

The classic 1980's TV The Wonder Years is coming back.

Fred Savage, the star of the original series, will direct a reboot of the hit program.

According to CNN, this time around the show will be built around a Black family.

The half-hour comedy will focus on a Black middle-class family in Alabama in the late 1960's.

The original show was set from 1968 to 1973 and ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993.

Famed director Lee Daniels will executive produce the series.