'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake

Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has gone missing from a lake in Southern California, authorities said.

CNN reports that Rivera vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed her identity, and said it's looking for a possible drowning victim at the lake.

Rivera went to the lake Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat with her young child.

Both were seen going out on the lake together.