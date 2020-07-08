Scalloping | Morning Blend

Healthy at Home | Morning BlendRuthie Sterrett from Team Beachbody Coach talks about accountability with a partner or with a group.
Preserve Your Family Memories Forever with a "Photo Estate"Most of us can probably admit that we have boxes or bags (or rooms) filled with old photos! The thought of organizing or digitizing those memories may have crossed your mind, but the process of doing..
Drop The "Quarantine 15"Summer is here, it’s time to bring out the short sleeves, shorts and swimsuits for warmer weather. If you’ve found yourself packing on extra pounds in quarantine and don’t feel comfortable with..