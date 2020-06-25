Thursday 7/9 Insider Buying Report: MLHR, SYNH

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Miller Herman, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Michael A.

Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of MLHR, at a cost of $21.44 each, for a total investment of $536,000.

Miller Herman is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Volkema made one other purchase in the past year, buying $548,452 shares for a cost of $21.94 each.

And at Syneos Health, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director John M.

Dineen who bought 8,691 shares for a cost of $59.11 each, for a total investment of $513,725.

Syneos Health is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters can snag SYNH even cheaper than Dineen did, with shares changing hands as low as $55.90 in trading on Thursday -- that's 5.4% below Dineen's purchase price.