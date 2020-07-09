Naya Rivera is missing, adding to Glee's long list of tragedies
TV hit show 'Glee' may have gone off the air five years ago, but its tragedies don't seem to end.
'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A LakeFormer "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has gone missing from a lake in Southern California, authorities said. CNN reports that Rivera vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The..
Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boatFormer Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after an incident on Wednesday which saw her four-year-old son left alone in a boat on a Californian lake.