TSA makes changes for COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 5 minutes ago TSA makes changes for COVID-19 The TSA is making COVID-19 changes at airports after a whistleblower raised concerns. The new measures include officers cleaning gloves, or changing to a new pair between interactions with customers. 0

OFFICERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE SHIELDS IN ADDITION TO FACE MASKS. TO DATE... NEARLY 1-THOUSAND T-S-A EMPLOYEES HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19... SIX HAVE DIED.







