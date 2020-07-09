The pandemic has a lot of Americans rethinking how they traditionally shop for groceries

Nearly seven in 10 Americans believe the traditional grocery store run will be a thing of the past due to COVID-19, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about how their views on grocery shopping have changed in light of the global pandemic.And the results showed respondents are open to exploring new ways they can get their groceries: 64% of those surveyed said they've utilized grocery deliveries and 55% have tried a meal kit delivery service.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HelloFresh, the survey found 68% of respondents have used their time in quarantine to reevaluate their food shopping and cooking habits.Forty-four percent of respondents said the top challenge they face when grocery shopping today is product shortages.Aside from this worry, 42% of those surveyed also said they now worry about the cleanliness of the products they buy and the grocery store as a whole.With these worries alone, it's no wonder that 28% of respondents shared they often have anxiety when they have to go to the grocery store nowadays.More than six in 10 respondents also shared they don't have the budget to stock up on necessities in order to limit how frequently they have to leave their homes.Forty percent of those surveyed said they try to plan out what they want to buy ahead of time in order to minimize possible germ exposure.In fact, the last time respondents said they visited a grocery store was an average of three weeks ago.Respondents have also cut the length of their typical grocery trip by about 10 minutes, compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.In a survey fielded in February 2020, respondents shared they spend an average of 32 minutes grocery shopping, and according to the results of the May 2020 survey, they only spend 23 minutes grabbing their necessities."As we're all adjusting to this new normal, it can be difficult to find a new way to fulfill all of your grocery shopping needs," said Claudia Sidoti, Principal Chef and Head of Recipe Development at HelloFresh."With over 20 chef-curated recipes available each week at HelloFresh, home cooks can expand their recipe repertoire and try new cuisines, which is especially important for those who have fallen into a recipe rut during quarantine."Thirty-seven percent of those polled also said their COVID-grocery shopping experiences have made them less likely to make impulse purchases.Another 29% also said they're now more aware of how much food they waste."By having pre-measured fresh ingredients delivered right to your doorstep, home cooks can eliminate the stress and hassle of grocery shopping while also cutting back on unnecessary food waste," said Sidoti.

"HelloFresh offers convenient, contactless delivery and step-by-step instructions for a fail-proof and rewarding cooking experience."