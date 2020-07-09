Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What you need to know: July 9
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
What you need to know: July 9

What you need to know: July 9

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 9.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Need to know to start your day.

Butte and shasta county both reported new deaths wednesday as cases surge across the country and here at home... butte county health representatives tell action news now 4th person to die from coronavirus - was over age 70 and had underlying health conditions... another death also reported in shasta county, with health reps saying a sixth person - a man in his 80's - has died.

#### a man is in the hospital with major injuries this morning..

Just south of boeing road - near the airport.

Chico police say it happened just before 8 pm wednesday night, officers on scene say the driver went off the road - over- corrected... went off the road again - and flipped.

Police say alcohol seems to be a factor in this crash.

Three students face up to three years in prison, after pleading no contest to felony attempted arson.

Police say three students used a molotov cocktail to try to burn a chico state police car on may 31st.

Butte county district attorney mike ramsey said the incident began when the three..

Who are roomatess in chico..

Decided to, quote, "send a message" about police brutality by burning a police car.

Happening today- california's insurance commissioner 'ricardo lara' will host the first ever statewide tele- town hall on wildfire insurance issues.

It is set to take place from five to nine pm..

We have the phone number to dial in..

And the access code available at action news now dot com..

Just click on news, and then news links.

### the community action agency of butte county is planning another tailgate food giveaway to help people in need.

It's scheduled for tomorrow..

Friday, july tenth... from nine to noon.

The giveaway will take place in the parking lot of the church of jesus christ of latter-day saints, on west east avenue in chico..

### a long standing annual event in one local community is now on hold... courtesy the pandemic.

The shasta county staple... what was once known as the ducky derby - and now called the 'sundial riffle raffle'... is on hold.

Organizers say they don't want to put local youth in harms way be going door to door selling tickets.... this event has been in place more than 30 years.

Raising more than five-million dollars for substance abuse prevention and youth development ### the centers for disease control is set to release new safety guidelines on re- opening schools.

The existing voluntary guidelines include: if possible -- keeping desks 6 feet apart -- and closing cafeterias and playgrounds... as well as encouraging kids to use cloth face coverings.

## happening today..

Final decisions for this session of the supreme court... including two cases involving president trump's financial records.

One of those cases over wheter payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with the president violated state regulations.

Another by house democrats looking into potential business connections




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Baby mauled to death by dog at Fourth of July party

Baby mauled to death by dog at Fourth of July party A 17-month-old baby has been mauled to death by a dog as her family attended a party downstairs...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Twenty Seven Co application for Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive is successful

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has been advised by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) that its...
Proactive Investors - Published

5 ways to prep yourself up before binge-watching Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe: Into the Shadows

Marking Abhishek Bachchan’s digital debut, Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows is all...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

dreamelder

Julieta Garibay RT @KUT: Today is the last day to vote early in the July 14 primary runoff elections! Find your nearest polling place here: https://t.co/e7… 2 minutes ago

CBCMontreal

CBC Montreal COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday https://t.co/OEYASR81lD 5 minutes ago

balhamnewsie

Balham Newsie RT @wandsmallbiz: Do you have a commercial property lease & wondering what your options are during COVID-19? Register for this free online… 5 minutes ago

cbncompass

The Compass Get the latest coverage from SaltWire on the spread of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada and the virus's impact on our co… https://t.co/ljSfiFg8BC 6 minutes ago

KingsNSnews

Advertiser Register Get the latest coverage from SaltWire on the spread of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada and the virus's impact on our co… https://t.co/Wl5ZBsUfAb 6 minutes ago

CentralVoice_Ca

TheCentralVoice Get the latest coverage from SaltWire on the spread of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada and the virus's impact on our co… https://t.co/7Iydr3SpPe 7 minutes ago

StJohnsTelegram

The Telegram Get the latest coverage from SaltWire on the spread of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada and the virus's impact on our co… https://t.co/TMETv6olYq 10 minutes ago

wandsmallbiz

Wandsworth Small Biz Do you have a commercial property lease & wondering what your options are during COVID-19? Register for this free o… https://t.co/j6JTdue9wD 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Zoo Animals Enjoy Ice Treats On Hot Day [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Zoo Animals Enjoy Ice Treats On Hot Day

Some animals at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago got to cool off on July 9 with some ice treats. Zoo staff froze bones for the lions and African painted dogs and fruit for the sloth bear to enjoy. The..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
Starbucks Will Require Customers To Wear Masks At All US Locations [Video]

Starbucks Will Require Customers To Wear Masks At All US Locations

The new mandate starts July 15.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published
Cheddar Morning News Briefings of July 10th [Video]

Cheddar Morning News Briefings of July 10th

Cheddar Morning News Briefings

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:28Published