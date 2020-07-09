What you need to know: July 9

Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 9.

Butte and shasta county both reported new deaths wednesday as cases surge across the country and here at home... butte county health representatives tell action news now 4th person to die from coronavirus - was over age 70 and had underlying health conditions... another death also reported in shasta county, with health reps saying a sixth person - a man in his 80's - has died.

#### a man is in the hospital with major injuries this morning..

Just south of boeing road - near the airport.

Chico police say it happened just before 8 pm wednesday night, officers on scene say the driver went off the road - over- corrected... went off the road again - and flipped.

Police say alcohol seems to be a factor in this crash.

Three students face up to three years in prison, after pleading no contest to felony attempted arson.

Police say three students used a molotov cocktail to try to burn a chico state police car on may 31st.

Butte county district attorney mike ramsey said the incident began when the three..

Who are roomatess in chico..

Decided to, quote, "send a message" about police brutality by burning a police car.

Happening today- california's insurance commissioner 'ricardo lara' will host the first ever statewide tele- town hall on wildfire insurance issues.

It is set to take place from five to nine pm..

We have the phone number to dial in..

And the access code available at action news now dot com..

Just click on news, and then news links.

### the community action agency of butte county is planning another tailgate food giveaway to help people in need.

It's scheduled for tomorrow..

Friday, july tenth... from nine to noon.

The giveaway will take place in the parking lot of the church of jesus christ of latter-day saints, on west east avenue in chico..

### a long standing annual event in one local community is now on hold... courtesy the pandemic.

The shasta county staple... what was once known as the ducky derby - and now called the 'sundial riffle raffle'... is on hold.

Organizers say they don't want to put local youth in harms way be going door to door selling tickets.... this event has been in place more than 30 years.

Raising more than five-million dollars for substance abuse prevention and youth development ### the centers for disease control is set to release new safety guidelines on re- opening schools.

The existing voluntary guidelines include: if possible -- keeping desks 6 feet apart -- and closing cafeterias and playgrounds... as well as encouraging kids to use cloth face coverings.

## happening today..

Final decisions for this session of the supreme court... including two cases involving president trump's financial records.

One of those cases over wheter payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with the president violated state regulations.

Another by house democrats looking into potential business connections