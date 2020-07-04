Global  

How Bolsonaro downplayed Covid-19 before, and after, he contracted the virus
Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 02:00s - Published
How Bolsonaro downplayed Covid-19 before, and after, he contracted the virus

How Bolsonaro downplayed Covid-19 before, and after, he contracted the virus

Jair Bolsonaro has announced live on television he has tested positive for coronavirus - after months of repeatedly trivializing the pandemic and flouting social distancing guidelines.

In March, as Covid-19 claimed its first victims in Brazil, the far-right populist leader bragged that, if infected, he would quickly shake off the illness thanks to his 'athlete’s background'.

Since then, the president has continued to attend social events and political rallies, often wearing masks incorrectly, if at all.

Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with more than 1.6m confirmed cases and 65,000 related deaths, according to official data released on 6 July.

