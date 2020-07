‘Our generation’s world war’: what the first day back at a Birmingham school looks like – video Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 07:22s - Published 2 weeks ago ‘Our generation’s world war’: what the first day back at a Birmingham school looks like – video Aston University Engineering Academy, a secondary school and sixth form in central Birmingham, has had to overcome myriad issues simply to safely open its doors to vastly reduced numbers of students. The headteacher, Daniel Locke-Wheaton, explains why inner-city schools are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and why a full return in September will be impossible, while his students discuss their return to this new normal for education. 0

