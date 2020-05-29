Global  

Sharon Osbourne slams 'embarrassing' Kanye West for taking government loan despite wealth
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Sharon Osbourne slams 'embarrassing' Kanye West for taking government loan despite wealth

Sharon Osbourne slams 'embarrassing' Kanye West for taking government loan despite wealth

Sharon Osbourne has slammed Kanye West after it emerged that he took a loan from the U.S. federal government during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite his enormous wealth.

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Anti-vaxxers, Kanye West denounce potential COVID-19 vaccine. Here's the science.

 Rapper Kanye West made false claims about vaccinations and expressed hesitancy in receiving one amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump [Video]

Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump

The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live [Video]

Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Sharon Osbourne Sharon Osbourne English television host, author, music manager, businesswoman and promoter

Sharon Osbourne embracing grey hair [Video]

Sharon Osbourne embracing grey hair

Sharon Osbourne loves the "freedom" her grey hair gives her.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:06Published

