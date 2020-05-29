Sharon Osbourne slams 'embarrassing' Kanye West for taking government loan despite wealth

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Anti-vaxxers, Kanye West denounce potential COVID-19 vaccine. Here's the science.Rapper Kanye West made false claims about vaccinations and expressed hesitancy in receiving one amid the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Sharon Osbourne English television host, author, music manager, businesswoman and promoter
Sharon Osbourne embracing grey hair
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources