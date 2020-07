Girl Pushes Newly Bought Bed Down the Road

Occurred on September 26, 2019 / Hazel Green, Alabama, USA Info from Licensor: "My teenage daughter and I went to a yard sale in our neighborhood and there was a full size bed for sale.

My elderly mom who lives with us had her bed break that week.

We bought the bed, but instead of loading it in my SUV and then unloading it later my daughter pushed it home.

This ticked me and made me laugh so hard."