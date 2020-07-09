Global  

SCOTUS Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Can Be Subpoenaed
SCOTUS Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Can Be Subpoenaed

SCOTUS Rules Trump's Tax Returns Can Be Subpoenaed

The Supreme Court has upheld a subpoena from a Manhattan District attorney to obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records.

