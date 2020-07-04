Global  

India will play important role in COVID vaccine development: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised by India.

"Vaccines made in India are responsible for 2/3rd of the vaccine needs of the world's children.

Today also our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of COVID19 vaccine," said PM Modi.

"I'm certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered," PM Modi added.

