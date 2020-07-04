India will play important role in COVID vaccine development: PM Modi



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India We are laying red carpet for all global companies: PM Modi at India Global Week 2020



Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Global Week 2020 said that Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. He also said that his government is laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India."India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today," said PM "When India talks of revival it's revival with care, with compassion, which is sustainable both for environment and economy. Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots of economic recovery," PM Modi added. The three-day virtual conference, being held from July 09 to July 11, themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World'. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31 Published on January 1, 1970 State govt's consent essential to reopen monuments: MoS Tourism



While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 09, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel clarified on Ministry's decision to open monuments. "All monuments were allowed to open from July 06 but Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) are very clear, everyone will have to ensure safety and follow local administration guidelines." "If a monument is in red zone and state government disagrees to it, our approval doesn't mean it will open. State government's consent is essential." "In Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI's) virtual conference they said it takes months and years (to get approval for shooting). It is natural that it will be difficult for people of film industry to go to other countries. They should follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice and go to 15 destinations within country in three years," Prahlad Patel added. "I have requested them to go to the north-east and Himalayan states. We will coordinate. I have told them to file application, we will form a strategy. If they apply online, we might permit them within 15-20 days." Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published on January 1, 1970 Sensex jumps 409 points as banking, metal stocks rally



Equity benchmark indices extended early gains in the afternoon session on July 09 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is seeing green shoots of economic recovery. "The story of global revival will have India playing a leading role," he said at the India Global Week Summit. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 409 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 36,738 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 108 points or 1.01 per cent at 10,813.Except for Nifty FMCG which slipped by 0.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal up by 1.9 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.2 per cent and private bank by 1.1 per cent. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published on January 1, 1970

Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 COVID-19: Labs, technicians under pressure in Karnataka over rise in testing



While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on July 09, the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Karnataka, B Sriramulu spoke about plans to increase number of labs and technicians in the state. He said, "We have 72 labs where COVID-19 tests are conducted. They are under pressure with increased number of tests. When lab technicians are quarantined, it gets difficult to complete work." "So we are considering increasing number of labs technicians," Health Minister added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970 Tower of London to reopen for visitors



The Tower of London is reopening on Friday following its closure 16 weeks ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff have been specially trained to ensure the historic site is Covid-secure. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970