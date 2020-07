Couple in California charged with hate crime Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 3 minutes ago Couple in California charged with hate crime One couple in California has been charged with a hate crime allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural. They were caught on camera painting over the yellow letters with black paint. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BEEN CHARGED WITH A HATE CRIMEAFTER ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZING ABLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL.THEY WERE CAUGHT ON CAMERAPAINTING OVER THE YELLOWLETTERS WITH BLACK PAINT.THE MURAL WAS APPROVED THROUGHA PERMIT AND WAS COMPLETED THESAME DAY IT WAS VANDALIZED.IF CONVICTED, EACH COULDRECEIVE UP TO A YEAR IN COUNTYJAIL.TODAY-- THE SUPREME COURT WILLDECI







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump-Loving California Couple Charged With Hate Crime For Brazen Vandalism Of Black Lives Matter Mural David Nelson, 53, and Nicole Anderson, 42, are each facing three misdemeanor charges in connection...

The Smoking Gun - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this Lori lewis RT @SteelhorseQ: California couple charged with a hate crime for painting over Black Lives Matter mural! They have every right to express t… 29 seconds ago havesomerespect @TotoMMB @nowthisnews Good luck with that... why does the headline read- Alleged? There’s video....it’s a Hate Crim… https://t.co/bNFeDUrn0V 40 seconds ago El Gringo 2024 RT @RedWingGrips: The black guy who beat the***out of the white Macy's store employee? Not charged with a hate crime. The couple in Cal… 2 minutes ago Tanner RT @Complex: The couple who vandalized the #BlackLivesMatter street mural in California have been charged with a hate crime https://t.co/vx… 2 minutes ago LelaL RT @BlueSt0rmRising: Bay Area couple charged with hate crime for painting over BLM mural https://t.co/vtKKSPTdYl 3 minutes ago Rick Thompson RT @Thomas1774Paine: California couple charged with a hate crime for painting over Black Lives Matter mural https://t.co/O64lEeP4K8 4 minutes ago David Graves California couple charged with a hate crime for painting over Black Lives Matter mural https://t.co/dzATWoywHv 4 minutes ago Lynn RT @ArtValley818: A California couple got charged with a hate crime after covering a BLM mural. https://t.co/ep2ZOTZltv 6 minutes ago