15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published
15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA

The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava informed that 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July.

Anurag Srivastava said, "The 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July.

It will be co-chaired by Prime Minister, President of European Council and President of European Commission.

The summit will review India-EU cooperation, also expected to discuss developments around COVID."

