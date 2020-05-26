15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA

|
Anurag Srivastava Indian diplomat
Kuwait expat quota bill: India shares its expectation, highlights role of Indian communityMinistry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that the government is closely following the developments.
DNA
India and China have agreed to peace and tranquility: MEA
'Assessing legal options': MEA on Pakistan's claim on Kulbhushan Jadhav
Kerala gold scam: 'UAE mission extends cooperation to Customs Authority', says MEA
European Union Economic and political union of European states
India-EU partnership vital for global peace and stability, says PM Modi at virtual summit
IndiaTimes
Apple has €13bn Irish tax bill overturnedThe EU's second highest court says the tech giant will not have to pay a record sum in back taxes.
BBC News
Brexit was meant to make Britain global. It has made us friendlessIt is not a secret that Britain is leaving the EU. The coronavirus crisis has dominated 2020 but not obliterated memory of the years before. Still, to be on the..
WorldNews
Crunch time for Apple in fight against $15b EU tax orderShares Apple’s clash with European Union competition regulators comes to a head on Wednesday as Europe’s second-highest court rules on whether it has to pay..
WorldNews
India, EU set to sign civil N-deal
IndiaTimes
Ministry of External Affairs (India) government ministry of India
Five Indians stranded in Pakistan due to Covid-19 lockdown repatriated: MEA tells NHRCThe Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that five Indian citizens, who were stranded in Pakistan due to..
IndiaTimes
European Council institution of the European Union
EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fundEuropean Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that EU talks with Britain on their new relationship were “not easy” and countries, regions and..
WorldNews
Danish Prime Minister Postpones Weddings To Attend European Council Meeting
Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks
MEPs call for 'decisive action' over rule of law in Poland
European Commission Executive branch of the European Union
European Commission agrees to €3.4 billion bailout of Dutch airline KLMThe European Commission today said it had approved the €3.4...
WorldNews
Explainer: Why is the EU Commission betting on hydrogen for a greener future?
Brexit talks round breaks up after just a day and a half as 'significant divergences' derail progressEuropean Commission urges businesses to prepare for rough break with UK
Independent
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Wearing a mask doesn't just protect others from COVID, it protects you from infection, perhaps serious illness, tooAt a Missouri hair salon, mask wearing seems to have kept clients exposed to two stylists with COVID-19 from getting infected.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 15 AHere's the latest for Wednesday July 15th: New COVID-19 relief deal in the works; Fire on navy ship moves away from fuel tanks; Tuberville beats Sessions in..
USATODAY.com
Citing Covid-19, govt allows civil services candidates to get medical tests done in states, UTsCivil services candidates can now get their medical tests done at designated hospitals in states and union territories, according to the recently amended rules..
IndiaTimes
Jodhpur Police launched 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for inspection
