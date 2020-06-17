Global  
 

Bihar Health Minister denies Tejashwi's allegations regarding mishandling of bodies in Patna hospital
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
While speaking to media in Patna on July 09, the Health Minister of Bihar, Mangal Pandey spoke on video posted by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleging mishandling of bodies in Nalanda Hospital in Patna.

He said, "The hospital authorities have informed me that misinformation is being spread.

Hospital is following all protocols."

