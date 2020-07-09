Chinese dam opens nine gates to discharge floodwater after heavy rains

A dam in eastern China opened its floodgates on July 7 to discharge massive floodwater after heavy rainfall hit the area.

The spectacular video, shot in Chun'an County in Zhejiang Province, shows a dam on Xin'anjiang reservoir opening nine floodgates to discharge the massive floodwater at around 8000 cubic metres per second.

According to reports, it was the first time that the dam on Xin'anjiang reservoir opened nine gates to discharge the floods after it was built 61 years ago.

Due to the rainfall and floods in Huangshan City in eastern China's Anhui Province, the water in the Xin'anjiang reservoir exceeded the flood control level.

After discharging the water for less than an hour, the incoming flow in the reservoir was already less than outgoing flow.

The video was provided by local media with permission.