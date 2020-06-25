Global  

Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi

Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi

During her weekly press briefing on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the Supreme Court ruling allowing various financial records of the President to be turned over to a grand jury as part of a criminal investigation as"not good news" for Trump.

