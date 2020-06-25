Supreme Court decision 'not good news' for Trump -Pelosi

Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representative won’t impeach AAttorney General Bill Barr. According to Business Insider, Barr is set to testify before the House in July. Two Department of Justice whistleblowers testified before the House Judiciary Committee. They said Barr has been involved in improper political interference. Pelosi said: "Anyone who saw that testimony will know that Barr is a mess and a disgrace to the Department of Justice."

