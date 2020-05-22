Global  

Sturgeon announces easing of restrictions in Scotland
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:23s
Sturgeon announces easing of restrictions in Scotland

Sturgeon announces easing of restrictions in Scotland

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announces the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, as indoor bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen.

Report by Bassaneseg.

