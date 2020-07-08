Global  

JK Rowling Signs Letter Publicly Denouncing 'Cancel Culture'
JK Rowling Signs Letter Publicly Denouncing 'Cancel Culture' Rowling signed a letter, published in 'Harper's Magazine,' complaining about "a vogue for public shaming and ostracism." Letter, via 'Harper's Magazine' Letter, via 'Harper's Magazine' Letter, via 'Harper's Magazine' Letter, via 'Harper's Magazine' Rowling's involvement with the open letter comes after she faced criticism for invalidating transgender people.

She publicly slammed an article for using the phrase "people who menstruate" rather than "women." JK Rowling, via Twitter

